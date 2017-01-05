GALLERY: Weather photos, video sent in by viewers around Kern County

Chloe Nordquist
12:17 PM, Jan 5, 2017
16 mins ago
kern county | weather | rain | photos

Sand Canyon Creek in Tehachapi

Diana Mckelvey
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Squirrel Valley in the Kern River Valley

Tamara Roettger
Riverside Park, Kernville Thursday morning

Rainbow at Calloway and Stockdale Highway

Christine Dinh
Sand Canyon in Tehachapi

Matthew Barrett
Sand Canyon in Tehachapi

Matthew Barrett
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield and the surrounding areas are expected to see rain Thursday and this weekend.

23ABC has compiled viewer photos and videos from around Kern County.

