Garces Memorial High School on lockdown due to police activity in the area

Clear
HI: 54°
LO: 38°
HI: 56°
LO: 35°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Bakersfield police, Garces Memorial High School is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.
BPD tried to make a traffic stop on Alturas and Garces when one suspect ran from the scene. One was still in the vehicle. Officers are now searching the area to find the suspect.
All students are in classrooms.
This story is developing.
UPDATE (Jan. 26, 2017, 1:15 p.m.): The lockdown at College Heights Elementary has been lifted.
President Nieto decides to cancel his trip to Washington after President Trump says Mexico will pay for the wall.
Gonzalo Garibay was in court today, Thursday, January 26, 2017, after being charged with murdering his wife.
Facebook updates the trending section in order to stop fake news from spreading.