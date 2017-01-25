Garces Memorial High School on lockdown due to police activity in the area

Zuriel Loving
2:17 PM, Jan 25, 2017
2:52 PM, Jan 25, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Bakersfield police, Garces Memorial High School is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

BPD tried to make a traffic stop on Alturas and Garces when one suspect ran from the scene. One was still in the vehicle. Officers are now searching the area to find the suspect.

All students are in classrooms.

This story is developing.

Local News