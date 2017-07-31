Garden Fire burning in Kern River Canyon

Fire now at 350 acres, 0% contained

5:04 PM, Jul 30, 2017
Garden Fire

UPDATE (7/30, 10p): The Garden Fire has grown to 350 acres in size and is zero percent contained, according to KCFD.

The blaze broke out at about 4:30 p.m. near the China Gardens camp area. Over 100 firefighters are battling the fire. The Democrat Fire Station inside the canyon is reportedly threatened by the fire.

ORIGINAL: The Kern County Fire Department is on scene of a vegetation fire burning near Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.

According to KCFD, the fire is about 20-25 acres in size and has the potential to turn into a "large incident."

This story is developing, check back for updates.

