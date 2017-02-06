Gas prices stay the same in Bakersfield, prices still above national average

Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have not moved in the past week in Bakersfield.

According to a daily survey of 300 outlets in Bakersfield, stations are averaging $2.77 per gallon as of yesterday, February 5, 2017. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

"Gasoline inventories have continued to show impressive gains lately, limiting the effects of rising oil prices on gasoline prices for the time being," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

Areas near Bakersfield and their current gas price climate:

Santa Barbara- $2.92 per gallon, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week

Los Angeles- $2.89 per gallon, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week

Ventura- $2.89 per gallon, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week

