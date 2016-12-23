Geragos & Geragos law firm announces support of BPD, KCSO investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Geragos & Geragos law firm announced its support of the California Department of Justice’s investigation into the practices of the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Department.
The Geragos Firm has advocated for DOJ intervention for several years and held a meeting with victim’s families Thursday afternoon to discuss the investigation announcement.
The firm represents multiple families involved in cases related to BPD and KCSO:
The Ramirez family – Jorge Ramirez was acting as a confidential informant when he was shot and killed by BPD officers in a parking lot in September 2013.
The Delarosa family – Unarmed James Delarosa as shot and killed by BPD officers with his hands in the air in November 2014.
The Alderman family – Unarmed Jason Alderman was shot and killed by a BPD officer as he was exiting a Subway sandwich shop in August 2015.
The Ledesma family – Unarmed Ronnie Ledesma was brutally beaten by KCSO, causing a post-traumatic pulmonary embolism resulting in his death in August 2013.
Kim Adams – Kim Adams was brutally and repeatedly sexually assaulted by her Kern County Probation Officer between 2013 and 2015.