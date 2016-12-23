Geragos & Geragos law firm announces support of BPD, KCSO investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Geragos & Geragos law firm announced its support of the California Department of Justice’s investigation into the practices of the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Department.

The Geragos Firm has advocated for DOJ intervention for several years and held a meeting with victim’s families Thursday afternoon to discuss the investigation announcement.

The firm represents multiple families involved in cases related to BPD and KCSO: