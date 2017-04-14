GET Bus proposing fare increases over next two years

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Golden Empire Transit District is proposing increasing its fare prices over the next two years, officials said Friday.
If approved, the changes would go into effect beginning October 1, 2017 and then again in 2019.
Here are the proposed rate changes:
SINGLE RIDE
CURRENT: $1.50
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $1.55
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $1.65
REDUCED FARE SINGLE RIDE
CURRENT: $0.75
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $0.80
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $0.85
EXPRESS SINGLE RIDE
CURRENT: $3.00
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $3.50
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $4.00
REGULAR DAY PASS
CURRENT: $3.25
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $3.30
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $3.55
REDUCED FARE DAY PASS
CURRENT: $1.65
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $1.70
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $1.80
EXPRESS DAY PASS
CURRENT: $6.00
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $7.00
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $8.00
15 DAY PASS
CURRENT: $25.00
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $27.00
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $30.00
31 DAY PASS
CURRENT: $40.00
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $42.00
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $45.00
EXPRESS 31 DAY PASS
CURRENT: $55.00
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $57.00
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $60.00
15 DAY REDUCED FARE PASS
CURRENT: $12.50
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $13.00
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $13.75
MONTHLY REDUCED FARE PASS
CURRENT: $20.00
OCTOBER 1, 2017: $21.00
OCTOBER 1, 2019: $22.00
