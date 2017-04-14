GET Bus proposing fare increases over next two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Golden Empire Transit District is proposing increasing its fare prices over the next two years, officials said Friday.

If approved, the changes would go into effect beginning October 1, 2017 and then again in 2019.

Here are the proposed rate changes:

SINGLE RIDE

CURRENT: $1.50

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $1.55

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $1.65

REDUCED FARE SINGLE RIDE

CURRENT: $0.75

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $0.80

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $0.85

EXPRESS SINGLE RIDE

CURRENT: $3.00

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $3.50

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $4.00

REGULAR DAY PASS

CURRENT: $3.25

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $3.30

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $3.55

REDUCED FARE DAY PASS

CURRENT: $1.65

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $1.70

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $1.80

EXPRESS DAY PASS

CURRENT: $6.00

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $7.00

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $8.00

15 DAY PASS

CURRENT: $25.00

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $27.00

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $30.00

31 DAY PASS

CURRENT: $40.00

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $42.00

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $45.00

EXPRESS 31 DAY PASS

CURRENT: $55.00

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $57.00

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $60.00

15 DAY REDUCED FARE PASS

CURRENT: $12.50

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $13.00

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $13.75

MONTHLY REDUCED FARE PASS

CURRENT: $20.00

OCTOBER 1, 2017: $21.00

OCTOBER 1, 2019: $22.00