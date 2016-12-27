Get in line, Dunkin' Donuts opens in Tehachapi on December 28

Eleven months after getting unanimous approval on its construction, Dunkin' Donuts will open its doors (and drive-thru window) at 9 a.m. on December 28.

The Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 540 Tucker Road and will feature a full menu including donuts, coffee, sandwiches, baked goods and seasonal treats.

According to a news release from the eatery, the Tehachapi Dunkin' Donuts will also be an energy- and water-saving restaurant, which the franchise calls a "DD Green Achievement," and will include LED lights, high-performance windows and low-flow faucets.

Stay tuned for when the location will have their official grand opening ceremony in the upcoming year.

