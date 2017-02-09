Glennville family rescued from swollen Poso Creek

GLENNVILLE, Calif. - A family in the Glennville area was rescued by deputies from their flooded property near Poso Creek on Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.

The flooding had washed out a portion of Poso Creek Road, leaving the family stranded and unable to leave their home for supplies.

Senior Deputy Reed Lovan was able to set up a rope and pulley system to rescue the family members as well as send them emergency supplies, officials said Thursday.