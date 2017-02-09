Glennville family rescued from swollen Poso Creek

Clear
CREDIT: Kern County Sheriff's Office
GLENNVILLE, Calif. - A family in the Glennville area was rescued by deputies from their flooded property near Poso Creek on Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.
The flooding had washed out a portion of Poso Creek Road, leaving the family stranded and unable to leave their home for supplies.
Senior Deputy Reed Lovan was able to set up a rope and pulley system to rescue the family members as well as send them emergency supplies, officials said Thursday.
Family and friends of Trice Harvey said their final goodbyes to the former State Assemblyman and Kern County Supervisor Thursday.
KCSO is investigating a body found east of Bakersfield in the area of Breckenridge and Commanche.
Several thefts took place on Bakersfield College campus Wednesday.
