Gonzalo Garibay in court on January 26 for the murder of his wife, Rosa Garibay

Zuriel Loving
11:14 AM, Jan 26, 2017
Rosa Garibay’s family is speaking out about her relationship with her husband Gonzalo Garibay. Gonzalo is accused of strangling Rosa and disposing her body in a remote area on Highway 33.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Gonzalo Garibay was in court today, Thursday, January 26, 2017, after being charged with murdering his wife.

His attorney wanted to change the first degree murder charge to manslaughter, so a plead deal was not decided upon during the session.

Garibay's next hearing will be February 14, 2017. This will be his second arraignment.

