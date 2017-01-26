Gonzalo Garibay in court on January 26 for the murder of his wife, Rosa Garibay

Clear
HI: 54°
LO: 38°
HI: 56°
LO: 35°
Rosa Garibay’s family is speaking out about her relationship with her husband Gonzalo Garibay. Gonzalo is accused of strangling Rosa and disposing her body in a remote area on Highway 33.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Gonzalo Garibay was in court today, Thursday, January 26, 2017, after being charged with murdering his wife.
His attorney wanted to change the first degree murder charge to manslaughter, so a plead deal was not decided upon during the session.
Garibay's next hearing will be February 14, 2017. This will be his second arraignment.
UPDATE (Jan. 26, 2017, 1:15 p.m.): The lockdown at College Heights Elementary has been lifted.
President Nieto decides to cancel his trip to Washington after President Trump says Mexico will pay for the wall.
Gonzalo Garibay was in court today, Thursday, January 26, 2017, after being charged with murdering his wife.
Facebook updates the trending section in order to stop fake news from spreading.