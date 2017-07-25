'Good things happened to me in Bakersfield': Garth Brooks gives love to Bakersfield in Facebook Live

Garth Brooks gave major love to Bakersfield in his Facebook Live video on July 24th . He talked about how he proposed to Trisha Yearwood outside of Buck Owen's Crystal Palace.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Garth mentioned in his live video that he would love to come and play again for Bakersfield.

Brooks said, "Maybe the best day of my life happened in Bakersfield. When I got engaged to Mrs. Yearwood and Buck that night came out and brought a guitar that we played on the 50th anniversary of the ACM awards."

Garth will be at the California Mid-Stat Fair Thursday.

Brooks ended by saying, "I just love that town. I love everything about it."