'Good things happened to me in Bakersfield': Garth Brooks gives love to Bakersfield in Facebook Live

Garth Brooks gave major love to Bakersfield in his Facebook Live video on July 24th. He talked about how he proposed to Trisha Yearwood outside of Buck Owen's Crystal Palace.
Garth mentioned in his live video that he would love to come and play again for Bakersfield.
Brooks said, "Maybe the best day of my life happened in Bakersfield. When I got engaged to Mrs. Yearwood and Buck that night came out and brought a guitar that we played on the 50th anniversary of the ACM awards."
Garth will be at the California Mid-Stat Fair Thursday.
Brooks ended by saying, "I just love that town. I love everything about it."