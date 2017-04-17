Governor Brown grants 72 pardons, 2 from Kern County

Bakersfield - Press release below:

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has granted 72 pardons and seven commutations.

Individuals who have been convicted of a crime in California may apply to the Governor for a pardon. All applicants for a pardon who were eligible obtained a Certificate of Rehabilitation, which is an order from a superior court declaring that a person convicted of a crime is now rehabilitated. Those granted pardons all completed their sentences and the majority were originally convicted of drug-related or other nonviolent crimes.

A gubernatorial pardon may be granted to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction. Pardons are not granted unless they are earned.

The pardons granted include three individuals who, in addition to meeting all of the requirements noted above, served in the United States military. These individuals report that they were honorably discharged and promised citizenship for their service but were nonetheless deported after completing sentences for individual crimes committed after their service.

When a pardon is granted, the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are notified so that they may update their records on the applicant. The pardon is filed with the Secretary of State and the Legislature, and it is a public record.

The Governor also granted seven commutations to current inmates. In six of these cases, inmates have earned a chance to make their case before the Board of Parole Hearings, which will determine whether they are ready to be released from prison. In the meantime, inmates will remain incarcerated. In one case, the Board of Parole Hearings has already found the individual suitable for parole and she will be released without further delay.

Copies of all 72 gubernatorial pardons and seven commutations can be found here. Additional information on pardons and commutations can be found here.