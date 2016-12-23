Governor Brown grants112 pardons, 8 from Kern County

Bakersfield - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has granted 112 pardons and one commutation.

Individuals who have been convicted of a crime in California may apply to the Governor for a pardon. Those granted pardons all completed their sentences and the majority were originally convicted of nonviolent, drug-related crimes. All applicants for a pardon who were eligible obtained a Certificate of Rehabilitation, which is an order from a superior court declaring that a person convicted of a crime is now rehabilitated.

A gubernatorial pardon may be granted to people who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction. Pardons are not granted unless they are earned.

When a pardon is granted, the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are notified so that they may update their records on the applicant. The pardon is filed with the Secretary of State and the Legislature, and it is a public record.



The Governor also granted one commutation to a current inmate, which will reduce the prison sentence but not eliminate it. The individual will not be released from prison today and he will remain incarcerated until he is eligible to appear before the Board of Parole Hearings. The inmate receiving the commutation has shown exemplary behavior during incarceration, including vocational accomplishments, self-help, volunteer activities and earning multiple community college degrees.

Copies of all 112 gubernatorial pardons and the commutation can be found here. Additional information on pardons and commutations can be found here.