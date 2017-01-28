Governor Brown set to undergo further treatment for prostate cancer

California Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer, the governor's office announced Saturday in a statement.

"Fortunately this is not extensive, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent," said Dr. Eric Small, Gov. Brown's oncologist according to the release.

Gov. Brown is scheduled to continue his full work schedule and will do so during the treatment, which is expected to occur late February and early March.