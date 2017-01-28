Governor Brown set to undergo further treatment for prostate cancer

Gov. Brown will maintain full work schedule

Jessica Harrington
11:57 AM, Jan 28, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

California Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer, the governor's office announced Saturday in a statement. 

"Fortunately this is not extensive, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent," said Dr. Eric Small, Gov. Brown's oncologist according to the release. 

Gov. Brown is scheduled to continue his full work schedule and will do so during the treatment, which is expected to occur late February and early March.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News