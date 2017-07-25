Governor Brown signs landmark climate bill to extend California cap-and trade program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Governor Brown signed the landmark climate bill on July 25 to extend California's cap-and-trade program.

The program will ensure that California continues to meet its ambitious climate change goals.

"California is leading the world in dealing with principal existential threat that humanity faces," said Governor Brown. "We are a nation-state in a globalizing world and we're having an impact and you're here witnessing one of the key milestones in turning around this carbonized world into a decarbonized, sustainable future."