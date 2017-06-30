Grass fire breaks out at Comanche Drive and Breckenridge Road

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A grass fire ignited in the area of Comanche Drive and Breckenridge Road.
The fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Friday.
As of 2:08 p.m., officials say the fire is starting to grow rapidly.
The fire has grown to about 20-acres.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page as more information is made available.
