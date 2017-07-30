Grass fire burning along Highway 99 and Golden State Avenue

Fair
Fire crews are battling a grass fire near Highway 99 near Golden State Avenue.
Initial reports are that fire is burning on west and east sides of highway 99.
The fire started around 11:00 a.m.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
