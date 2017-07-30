Grass fire burning along Highway 99 and Golden State Avenue

11:14 AM, Jul 30, 2017
8 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fire crews are battling a grass fire near Highway 99 near Golden State Avenue. 

Initial reports are that fire is burning on west and east sides of highway 99. 

The fire started around 11:00 a.m. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News