Grass fire burning near Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road

12:25 PM, Jul 18, 2017
54 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A grass fire is burning near Highway 166 and Soda Lake Rd. 

According to the California Highway Patrol dispatchers website, the fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

Initial reports are that the fire is approximately 30 acres with a moderate rate of spread. 

Traffic lanes may be impacted. Use caution while driving through the area. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News