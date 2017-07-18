Grass fire burning near Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road

Fair
HI: 104°
LO: 73°
A grass fire is burning near Highway 166 and Soda Lake Rd.
According to the California Highway Patrol dispatchers website, the fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Initial reports are that the fire is approximately 30 acres with a moderate rate of spread.
Traffic lanes may be impacted. Use caution while driving through the area.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
The Detwiler Fire continues to grow, now 19,600 acres and 5% contained.
Kern County Fire Department will be holding a badge pinning ceremony on Friday July 21st.
On Tuesday the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a hearing on the couny's massage parlor ordinance.
A grass fire is burning near Highway 166 and Soda Lake Rd.