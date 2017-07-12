BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: All lanes are back open this morning after a grass fire burned on the side of the road on Highway 58, just east of General Beale Road.

Fire crews were also able to get a knock down of the fire.

The blaze burned 6 acres. No homes or structures were threatened.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One lane of traffic is blocked on the eastbound side of Highway 58 due to a grass fire.

The Kern County Fire Department says it happened around 4:00 a.m. on Highway 58, just east of General Beale Road.

Fire crews are currently on scene and are in the final stages of knocking down the blaze.

No word on how many acres the fire has burned to far.

We will continue to follow this and bring you the latest as soon as we get more information.