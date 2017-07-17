Grossman Burn Center in Kern County is first designated burn center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents throughout Kern County who are suffering from a burn injury will now be directly transported to the world-renowned burn center at Memorial Hospital.

The Grossman Burn Center at Dignity Memorial Hospital is the first and only burn receiving center in Kern County.

The center not only specializes in surgery-based reconstruction because of burns, but also in rehabilitation and psychological counseling.

The comprehensive SA Camp Companies Burn Unit at The Grossman Burn Center at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital includes:

- 7 bed ICU burn units

- Outpatient burn clinics

- Adult and pediatric catastrophic burn care and pediatric intesive care burn

- Dedicated operating suite