Grossman Burn Center in Kern County is first designated burn center

11:49 AM, Jul 17, 2017
kern county | burns | dignity health memorial hospital | the grossman burn center | surgery-based

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents throughout Kern County who are suffering from a burn injury will now be directly transported to the world-renowned burn center at Memorial Hospital. 

The Grossman Burn Center at Dignity Memorial Hospital is the first and only burn receiving center in Kern County. 

The center not only specializes in surgery-based reconstruction because of burns, but also in rehabilitation and psychological counseling. 

The comprehensive SA Camp Companies Burn Unit at The Grossman Burn Center at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital includes:

- 7 bed ICU burn units

- Outpatient burn clinics

- Adult and pediatric catastrophic burn care and pediatric intesive care burn

- Dedicated operating suite

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News