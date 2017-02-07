Harambe-shaped Cheeto up for grabs on eBay, if you have $100,000

6:03 PM, Feb 6, 2017

CREDIT: eBay

eBay
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Harambe fans may want to check this out -- a Cheeto in the shape of the famous Cincinnati Zoo gorilla is selling on eBay.

But if you thought the one-of-a-kind item would be selling for cheap, think again.

As of Monday night, the current bid on the Flamin Hot Cheetos snack item was a whopping $99,700. According to the item specifics, that price doesn't include the bag.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News