Harambe-shaped Cheeto up for grabs on eBay, if you have $100,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Harambe fans may want to check this out -- a Cheeto in the shape of the famous Cincinnati Zoo gorilla is selling on eBay.
But if you thought the one-of-a-kind item would be selling for cheap, think again.
As of Monday night, the current bid on the Flamin Hot Cheetos snack item was a whopping $99,700. According to the item specifics, that price doesn't include the bag.
