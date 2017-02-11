Harlem Globetrotter El Gato helps Ken Mashinchi get ready for the big game

6:38 PM, Feb 10, 2017

El Gato and the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Bakersfield on February 20th.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their skills to Rabobank Arena later this month, so in preparation, they sent El Gato to help get a 23ABC reporter ready to play.

Ken Mashinchi will be playing in the game on February 20th, and got a practice session with El Gato Friday to work on some skills. 

