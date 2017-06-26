Harvick wins at Sonoma, snaps 20-race winless streak

8:08 AM, Jun 26, 2017
8:09 AM, Jun 26, 2017

In this picture posted on Twitter, Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick poses with his trophy that he won at the Save Mart 350 in Sonoma on Sunday. 

After 20 races, Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick finally made his way back to the winner's circle.

On Sunday, Harvick took the checkered flag in Sonoma, winning the Save Mart 350.

It was Harvick's first-ever win in Sonoma and his first win since October of 2016 when he won at the Kansas Speedway. 

Harvick took to social media, tweeting, "Trophy from @RaceSonoma is a great beer holder!! What a weekend!!"

With Sunday's win, Harvick now moves into third place in the Monster Energy Series standings. 

 

