Harvick wins at Sonoma, snaps 20-race winless streak

After 20 races, Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick finally made his way back to the winner's circle.

On Sunday, Harvick took the checkered flag in Sonoma, winning the Save Mart 350.

It was Harvick's first-ever win in Sonoma and his first win since October of 2016 when he won at the Kansas Speedway.

Harvick took to social media, tweeting, "Trophy from @RaceSonoma is a great beer holder!! What a weekend!!"

With Sunday's win, Harvick now moves into third place in the Monster Energy Series standings.