Have something that needs to be fixed? Take it to Repair Cafe on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Do you have a favorite item that needs a repair? Saturday you can take it to the Repair Cafe for help to get it fixed.

During the hot summer heat, helpers are eager to fix broken fans, window A/C's or small cooling units that can be taken into the repair shop.

The event will be held at Valley Bible Fellowship which is located at 2300 E. Brundage Lane.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Various volunteer repair experts from the community will be available to help you repair your broken items free of charge. Tools and materials will be on hand to accomplish many different kinds of repairs. People visiting the Repair Café can bring along their broken items from home. Toasters, small appliances, computers, electronic games, furniture, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, bikes, garden equipment, toys, dishes, glassware... anything that is broken or doesn’t work anymore is welcome; and can more than likely be repaired.

News about dates and other locations of up-and-coming Repair Cafés will follow as soon as possible!

You can also keep in touch through the local website www.repaircafe-bakersfield.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter.