Hay fire sends large plumes of smoke into the sky, visible throughout Bakersfield

Clear
HI: 63°
LO: 46°
HI: 66°
LO: 51°
Hay fire reported south of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A large cloud of smoke could be seen for mile south of Bakersfield Saturday.
Officials with the Kern County Fire Department said it was a pile of hay that caught fire early Saturday and burned most of the day.
It happened along Bear Mountain Blvd between Wible Rd and Stine Rd.
Firefighters were on hand working to keep the fire contained and put it out.
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that left one person in the hospital.
A large cloud of smoke could be seen for mile south of Bakersfield Saturday.
If you're driving past Real Road on Stockdale Highway, the first thing you see is a sign for a church.
You can score a free Original Glazed doughnut every day in February starting Monday.