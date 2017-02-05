Hay fire sends large plumes of smoke into the sky, visible throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A large cloud of smoke could be seen for mile south of Bakersfield Saturday. 

Officials with the Kern County Fire Department said it was a pile of hay that caught fire early Saturday and burned most of the day.

It happened along Bear Mountain Blvd between Wible Rd and Stine Rd. 

Firefighters were on hand working to keep the fire contained and put it out.

