BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Moore family held a candle light vigil on Tuesday July 25 for their son Isaiah Moore on Truxtun and Chester where he was hit by a car while he was driving home from work.

Family and friends came together to honor Isaiah.

"He was able to save six lives so far as of this morning. They took him into surgery around 12:30 this morning. Surgery teams were coming in from near and far. By car and even by helicopter" said Antonio Moore, father of Isaiah.

Moore added "be safe then sorry, watch your surroundings and pay attention rather your driving, walking, riding a bike, skateboarding, and/or standing...life is extremely precious and as hard headed as human beings are, I express to all...love each other and be safe as there is no reset button to start over."