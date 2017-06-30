Health department confirms first case of human West Nile virus in Kern County this year

The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Friday has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.

The health department says the person lives south of Bakersfield.

"This is the first reported human case of West Nile virus this season," Matt Constantine with the health department said. "Kern residents should take precautions to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes particularly during summer, which is the most risky time of year for mosquito-borne illness."