Heavy police activity reported in Lamont on Panama Road

5:14 PM, Jan 4, 2017
33 mins ago
LAMONT, Calif. - Panama Road is shut down in both directions just west of Weedpatch Highway in Lamont due to heavy police activity.

Medical has arrived on scene.

23ABC will continue to bring you updates as we learn more about the situation.

