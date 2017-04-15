Helicopter is set to drop 75,000 eggs Saturday at southwest Bakersfield church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Take the kids out to southwest Bakersfield Saturday so that they can get their share of 75,000 Easter eggs.

The community Easter Egg Drop from a helicopter will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bakersfield's First Assembly of God.

The 75,000 eggs will be dropped from the helicopter and kids will have the opportunity to fill their baskets.

There will be games, food trucks, prizes and lots and lots of Easter Eggs.

Bakersfield's First Assembly of God is located at 4901 California Ave.

The event lasts until 1 p.m.

