Here's a list of the big Fourth of July events happening around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The weather is looking perfect to be outdoors on the Fourth of July! It's going to be sunny and seasonal across the state with a fresh breeze and moderate air quality expected. You can track the developing forecast on our weather page, and here is a list of all the big 2017 Independence Day celebrations happening around Kern County:
BAKERSFIELD:
Bakersfield Train Robbers Fireworks Show
Saturday July 1, 7:45 p.m. - 11 p.m.
The Bakersfield Train Robbers are hosting their firework show on July 1st at Sam Lynn Ballpark. Join the Train Robbers as they take on Hollywood Stars on Saturday and enjoy fireworks after the game. First pitch is at 7:45 p.m.
GPS 50th Anniversary Celebration & Salute to America Fireworks Spectacular at Kern County Raceway Park
Saturday July 1, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
According to the Raceway's site, "GPS 50th Anniversary Celebration & Salute to America Fireworks Spectacular. Lucas oil modifieds, super stocks, bandoleros, mini dwarfs. Gates at 5:30, racing at 6 p.m., opening ceremonies at 7 p.m."
Freedom Fest @ B Ryders
Saturday July 1, 6 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.
According to a post submitted on our 23ABC Community Calendar, "Freedom Fest #2 is presented by the Chadman and Randy Show. Performing: Rearview Mirror, Ill Tiempo. Lions Named Leo, and Vince Galindo. July 1st B-Ryders 6pm until close. Tickets $8 in advance $10 at the door. Freedom Fest is an event to celebrate Freedom presented by the Chadman and Randy Show. Picture if you can Mardi Gras meets the 4th of July with a huge helping of Rock N Roll. This is the second of what will continue to be for years to come the event of the summer. Not only is this event a chance to celebrate America and Freedom it also gives us a chance to give back to the men and women who have provided it for us. Each year at least one Veteran Charity is chosen to be spotlighted at the event where money is raised and also donated. On top of that this year we are having a raffle with all the money going to the charity. Tickets are $20 each with the grand prize being a Springfield Armory M1 SOCOM Rifle as well as other prizes. This year we are proud to announce we have selected Comrades and Canopies."
July 4th Community Celebration
Tuesday July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. As we announced last week here, "An annual Bakersfield tradition, the July Fourth Community Celebration returns to the Park at River Walk, featuring a free fireworks show and live entertainment at the Spectrum Amphitheatre. The event will get started at 6:00 PM, with music by Foster Campbell & Friends starting at 7:00 PM, and the fireworks scheduled for 9:15 PM. Food and beverage will be available for sale by El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Papa John’s and Carney Kettle Corn. There will also be games and activities including bounce houses available for children. Parking for this event will be available in adjacent lots and at the vacant lot on the south west corner of Stockdale Hwy and Buena Vista Road. Parking will not be allowed in the commercial district along Stockdale Highway. Designated picnic shelters and areas throughout the Park are available for reservations, though they are not required to attend the event."
LAKE ISABELLA: Stars & Stripes Independence Day Celebration
Saturday July 1, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. According to their website, "the festivities begin at 10 a.m. at Tank Park in Lake Isabella! The Stars & Stripes Celebration brings fun, music, Inflatable Water Park, food, vendors, games, free contests, a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and much more! Be a judge at the second Annual Lake Isabella BBQ Showdown! Fun for the whole family." The Lake Isabella Fireworks Extravaganza will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. over Engineer's Point after the sun has completely set and winds are calm.
TEHACHAPI: All American Fourth of July Hot Dog Festival
Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. According to the Greater Tehachapi Community Calendar, "It will be a grand old-fashioned "All American" Fourth of July with fun for the whole family. Bring your lawn chair and sunscreen and join in our games and the children's parade, listen to music from our own local musicians, and catch the fireworks display at the football stadium or rodeo grounds. With 5,000 people or more attending the various activities there will be something for everyone. There is no admission charge to watch any City-sponsored event, including the music performances in Central Park and the football stadium."
The Fourth of July Warrior Run 5K
Tuesday July 4 at 6:00 a.m.
Also according to that calendar, the morning race "begins and ends at Phillip Marx Central Park in Tehachapi. The course weaves its way throughout central Tehachapi. Stay and enjoy the City of Tehachapi's vibrant 4th of July Festival, including vendors, live music, beer garden, Children's Parade/Kids Color Fun Run, and wiener dog races." The 5K registration fee includes "championship Timing, refreshments, technical race shirt, pancake breakfast, great course, finisher's medal and awesome swag."
Annual Tehachapi Wiener Run
Tuesday July 4 at 9:30 a.m.
The calendar says "The Annual Tehachapi Wiener Run where Dachshunds compete for top dog. Register your Wiener dog to race and win up to $200. Cost is $10 or less per dog if you pre-register before the event. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 9:00 a.m. Races begin at 9:30 a.m."
Fourth of July Bad Bulls Tour
Tuesday July 4 at 6 p.m.
That site states: "The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Associations' will host the annual Bad Bulls Tour on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds. Cowboys from across the US will compete for big prize money during a wild 8 second ride. There will be a patriotic fireworks finale immediately following. The tickets for the Bad Bulls Tour can be purchased for a presale $2 discount prior to the day of the bull riding at Tehachapi Albertsons and the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The Emporium Western Store in Bakersfield as well as the Boot Barn in both Bakersfield and Lancaster will also have our Bad Bulls tickets for sell. The price of presale tickets will be Adults $15 with a special admission ticket price of $13 for Seniors 60+, active military personal with a military id, and children ages 5-12. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free with a paid adult. Parking will be $5 and is a fundraiser for the Tehachapi Police Explorers Post. Ticket prices at the gate on July 4th will be $17 for adults; $15 for active Military, seniors (60+) and children 5-12. Gates open 2 hours early."
Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Fourth of July Concert
Tuesday July 4, 7 - 9 p.m. According to their website, "The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its annual pops concert under the stars featuring show tunes, movie music, marches, patriotic songs, rock, and light classical music. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. at Coy Burnett Football Stadium on Tehachapi Boulevard. Bring your picnic basket and enjoy the music followed by the City of Tehachapi’s annual fireworks display." The concert is free!
FRAZIER PARK Virtual Fireworks Show at Frazier Mountain Park
Sunday July 2, 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce announces: "Come celebrate the 4th of July on the 2nd! Your Chamber of Commerce Friends of Frazier Mountain Park committee along with the Mountain Enterprise are bringing you a Virtual Fireworks show! Bring your blanket and lawn chair for a spectacular free show featuring HD fireworks video from around the world, projected high above you accompanied by the sounds of orchestral music, crackles, pops and thunderous explosions. This is a family event. Bring your own drinks and snacks! See you at the Frazier Mountain Park soccer field" [located at 3801 Park Drive].
DELANO: Star Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show Sunday July 2, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, the event is located at the north end of the of the airport on Lexington St.
TAFT:
Taft Fireworks Show
Tuesday July 4, 4 - 10 p.m. According to the city's website, "For the 5th year in a row, the Taft Chamber has been hosting the fireworks show on the Rails to Trails. This year's event will be held on Tuesday, July 4, featuring an 18-minute aerial display. This event will have bounce houses, food, drinks, arts, crafts, and business vendors, as well as live music on the stage and a beer garden. Thanks to the generosity of our community, there is no charge to attend this event. Consider making a donation at 400 Kern Street or online to keep this show free to attend."