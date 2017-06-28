Here's a list of the big Fourth of July events happening around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The weather is looking perfect to be outdoors on the Fourth of July! It's going to be sunny and seasonal across the state with a fresh breeze and moderate air quality expected. You can track the developing forecast on our weather page, and here is a list of all the big 2017 Independence Day celebrations happening around Kern County:



BAKERSFIELD:

Bakersfield Train Robbers Fireworks Show

Saturday July 1, 7:45 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The Bakersfield Train Robbers are hosting their firework show on July 1st at Sam Lynn Ballpark. Join the Train Robbers as they take on Hollywood Stars on Saturday and enjoy fireworks after the game. First pitch is at 7:45 p.m.



GPS 50th Anniversary Celebration & Salute to America Fireworks Spectacular at Kern County Raceway Park

Saturday July 1, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

According to the Raceway's site, "GPS 50th Anniversary Celebration & Salute to America Fireworks Spectacular. Lucas oil modifieds, super stocks, bandoleros, mini dwarfs. Gates at 5:30, racing at 6 p.m., opening ceremonies at 7 p.m."



Freedom Fest @ B Ryders

Saturday July 1, 6 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.

According to a post submitted on our 23ABC Community Calendar, "Freedom Fest #2 is presented by the Chadman and Randy Show. Performing: Rearview Mirror, Ill Tiempo. Lions Named Leo, and Vince Galindo. July 1st B-Ryders 6pm until close. Tickets $8 in advance $10 at the door. Freedom Fest is an event to celebrate Freedom presented by the Chadman and Randy Show. Picture if you can Mardi Gras meets the 4th of July with a huge helping of Rock N Roll. This is the second of what will continue to be for years to come the event of the summer. Not only is this event a chance to celebrate America and Freedom it also gives us a chance to give back to the men and women who have provided it for us. Each year at least one Veteran Charity is chosen to be spotlighted at the event where money is raised and also donated. On top of that this year we are having a raffle with all the money going to the charity. Tickets are $20 each with the grand prize being a Springfield Armory M1 SOCOM Rifle as well as other prizes. This year we are proud to announce we have selected Comrades and Canopies."



July 4th Community Celebration

Tuesday July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

As we announced last week here, "An annual Bakersfield tradition, the July Fourth Community Celebration returns to the Park at River Walk, featuring a free fireworks show and live entertainment at the Spectrum Amphitheatre. The event will get started at 6:00 PM, with music by Foster Campbell & Friends starting at 7:00 PM, and the fireworks scheduled for 9:15 PM. Food and beverage will be available for sale by El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Papa John’s and Carney Kettle Corn. There will also be games and activities including bounce houses available for children. Parking for this event will be available in adjacent lots and at the vacant lot on the south west corner of Stockdale Hwy and Buena Vista Road. Parking will not be allowed in the commercial district along Stockdale Highway. Designated picnic shelters and areas throughout the Park are available for reservations, though they are not required to attend the event."

