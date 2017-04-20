High school students get a crash course in being an adult

6:20 AM, Apr 20, 2017

Evan Hinojos/23ABC News

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This afternoon, PG&E is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club to host the "Game of Life." 

300 high school students will be participating in the event today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

The game of life helps teenagers learn about career and educational opportunities and what it's like to live on a budget when they're grown up.

The interactive event is happening at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News