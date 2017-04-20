High school students get a crash course in being an adult

This afternoon, PG&E is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club to host the "Game of Life."

300 high school students will be participating in the event today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The game of life helps teenagers learn about career and educational opportunities and what it's like to live on a budget when they're grown up.

The interactive event is happening at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street.