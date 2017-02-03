High Speed Rail Authority holds meeting in Bakersfield

10:58 PM, Feb 2, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials representing the Southern California portion of the High Speed Rail Authority held a public meeting at Edison High School Thursday.

They discussed the latest plans for the portion of the route set to run from Bakersfield to Palmdale.

The authority is currently proposing four routes through the Kern County area, one could possibly head through Tehachapi.

Depending on what and when plans get approved, the authority hopes to begin construction on the project by the end of the year.

