High Speed Rail Authority holds meeting in Bakersfield

Light rain
HI: 67°
LO: 53°
HI: 64°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 48°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials representing the Southern California portion of the High Speed Rail Authority held a public meeting at Edison High School Thursday.
They discussed the latest plans for the portion of the route set to run from Bakersfield to Palmdale.
The authority is currently proposing four routes through the Kern County area, one could possibly head through Tehachapi.
Depending on what and when plans get approved, the authority hopes to begin construction on the project by the end of the year.
UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 8:00 a.m.): Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for a man with a gun in the area near Foothill High School.
Lady Antebellum is returning to Bakersfield in their You Look Good World Tour!
Caliente Union School District has closed Piute Mountain School again.
Updated 6:15am: Bakersfield Police have released new details in the incident giving an idea of what happened last night.