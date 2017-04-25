High winds cause power poles to lean in Grapevine

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - High winds have been sweeping through Kern County this week.
The winds in the Grapevine caused power poles on Lebec Road near Frazier Mountain Park Road to lean.
The high winds on the Grapevine have caused power poles on Lebec Rd. north of Frazier Mtn Park Rd. to lean. Be safe out there pic.twitter.com/77H81j5UCk
