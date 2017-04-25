High winds cause power poles to lean in Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - High winds have been sweeping through Kern County this week.

The winds in the Grapevine caused power poles on Lebec Road near Frazier Mountain Park Road to lean.

 

