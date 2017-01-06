Highway 155 reopens after weather-related closures, 178 still closed

3:59 AM, Jan 6, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CalTrans provided these photos of rocks on Highway 178 from Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Highway 155 is back open Friday morning after shutting down Thursday due to mud and rock slides.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the 155 reopened, but said Highway 178 is still closed. 

A storm caused mud and rock slides on highways and flooding on some roads throughout Kern County. 

The CHP said CalTrans crews will work to clear Highway 178, but there is no timetable for it to reopen. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News