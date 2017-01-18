Highway 166 closed due to deadly crash

Haze
Maricopa, Calif. - A portion of Highway 166 near Basic School Road just east of Maricopa is closed as CHP officers investigate a deadly crash.
According to CHP, three vehicles were involved. At about 6:30 p.m. a blue sedan collided head-on with a semi truck. A third car was also involved, but it is unclear how.
It is unknown at this time how many people were in each vehicle and who was killed.
