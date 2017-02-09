Highway 178 and Highway 184 will close lanes next week for maintenance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lane closures and intermittent flagging operations will be in effect along Highway 178, between Canteria Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway next week, February 13-17. Intermittent flagging will also be needed on Highway 184.

Motorists traveling through these areas should stay alert and be prepared to stop. Delays are not expected to last longer than 10 minutes. Motorists should expect the lane closures and flagging operations to be in effect between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

The work requiring a temporary closure of access from eastbound and westbound Highway 178 onto Highway 184 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 due to the forecasted rain event. The closure will be in effect between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow for paving activities on Highway 184.

Motorists can access Highway 184 from Bedford Green Drive while this work is underway. Motorists travelling on Highway 184 will be able to access eastbound Highway 178 during this time period, but should anticipate intermittent flagging. Access to the gas station/market located on the corner of Highways 178 and 184 will remain open.