Highway 178 at Kern Canyon reopens after weather-related closure

5:29 PM, Jan 21, 2017

Highway 178 reopens

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A portion of Highway 178 at the Kern Canyon reopened Saturday evening after weather forced the closure on Friday.

Rain and rock slides caused the closure of the canyon highway on Friday, and it remained closed through Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

CalTrans crews were on scene at 7 this morning and worked through the day. The highway reopened to travelers just before 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News