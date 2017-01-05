Highway 178 through canyon shut down due to mud, rock slides

5:56 AM, Jan 5, 2017
20 mins ago
Highway 178 at the Mouth of the Canyon is now closed due to mud and rock slides.

According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple rock slides and mud slides along the 178 caused the closure starting at the Mouth of the Canyon. 

It's not known how long the canyon will be closed. 

