Highway 178 to Highway 184 will temporarily close access, intermittent flagging on Highway 178

Access from eastbound and westbound Highway 178 onto Highway 184 is scheduled to be closed on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow for paving activities on Highway 184.

Motorists can access Highway 184 from Bedford Green Drive while this work is underway. Motorists travelling on Highway 184 will be able to access eastbound Highway 178 during this time period, but should anticipate intermittent flagging. Access to the gas station/market located on the corner of Highways 178 and 184 will remain open.

The contractor also plans to begin paving the south side of Highway 178 next week, February 6-10.

This work will be behind temporary concrete barrier rail, but intermittent flagging will be needed to allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Work on the new highway median island between Valley Street and Alfred Harrell Highway continues. The new median eliminates left turns to and from adjacent side streets. Left turns in both directions are being temporarily allowed at Valley Street, but U-turns are not allowed at this location.

A temporary detour route is signed and provides access for westbound motorists wanting to travel eastbound or access streets on the south side of the highway. Eastbound motorists can make U-turns at Highway 178 and Alfred Harrell Highway intersection.

In the final condition, left turns at Valley Street will only be allowed from eastbound Highway 178 to northbound Valley Street. Motorists will be able to make U-turns at both the Masterson Street and Alfred Harrell Highway intersections to access side streets in this area, and both of these intersections can accommodate U-turn movements for recreational vehicle towing a trailer.