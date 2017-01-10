Highway 184 now open, according to Caltrans

Zuriel Loving
12:17 PM, Jan 10, 2017
1:08 PM, Jan 10, 2017
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 2017, 1:07 p.m.): According to Caltrans, Highway 184 is now open.

Highway 184 remains closed, according to Caltrans.

The highway is closed between Redbank Road and Panama Lane due to flooding. There is no estimated time to reopen at this time.

