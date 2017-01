BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highway 46 between J Street and F Street will be closed by the California High-Speed Rail Authority for geotechnical activities on Tuesday, January 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work is part of a 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

Eastbound traffic will be directed south on J Street, west on 6th Street and north on F Street to Highway 46.

Westbound traffic will be directed south on F Street, east on 6th Street and north on J Street to Highway 46.