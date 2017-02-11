Highway 58 at Highway 223 blocked after crash and flooding in the roadway

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
HI: 66°
LO: 42°
CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol are working to clear the roadway on Highway 58 after a semi truck went off the roadway near Highway 223.
According to the California Highway Patrol website, no injuries were reported.
The truck was completely blocking eastbound lanes.
Officials said water, grass and debris were also running across the roadway stretching for about 80 feet.
This is a breaking news story, we have a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol are working to clear the roadway on Highway 58 after a semi truck went off the roadway near Highway 223.
Kern County had a scoping meeting on Friday about the Marijuana Land Use Ordinance Amendment.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors gave the approval to apply for a body camera grant for the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Tehachapi police are warning residents about the fake, scam calls from a robocall pretending to be the IRS.