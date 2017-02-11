Highway 58 at Highway 223 blocked after crash and flooding in the roadway

CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol are working to clear the roadway on Highway 58 after a semi truck went off the roadway near Highway 223.

According to the California Highway Patrol website, no injuries were reported.

The truck was completely blocking eastbound lanes.

Officials said water, grass and debris were also running across the roadway stretching for about 80 feet.

This is a breaking news story, we have a crew on the way. Check back for updates.