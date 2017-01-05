Highway 58 closed near Towerline Road due to accident

2:34 PM, Jan 5, 2017

An accident on Highway 58 near Highway 223 was reported around 1:15 p.m., causing eastbound Highway 58 to be closed at Towerline Road.

The accident involved a semi-truck . Heavy fog was reported in the area.

