Highway 58 closed near Towerline Road due to accident

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 50°
HI: 59°
LO: 44°
HI: 65°
LO: 46°
An accident on Highway 58 near Highway 223 was reported around 1:15 p.m., causing eastbound Highway 58 to be closed at Towerline Road.
The accident involved a semi-truck . Heavy fog was reported in the area.
23ABC will bring you updates as we learn more information.
An accident on Highway 58 near Highway 223 was reported around 1:15 p.m., causing eastbound Highway 58 to be closed at Towerline Road.
Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning…
The alleged killer of an eight-month-old boy in Tehachapi has a recent history of child abuse.
New information is coming out this morning about notorious, convicted serial killer Charles Manson.