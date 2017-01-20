Highway 99 crash south of Ming Ave causing traffic

Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Ming Avenue have been blocked due to a traffic accident.
Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.
The accident happened after 1 p.m. in South Bakersfield.
Injuries are unknown.
Dolores, a film about Dolores Huerta, was released Friday at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
The 2017 edition of the Winter Showdown is being held at the Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield
Due to rain, multiple dog parks in Bakersfield have been closed, according to the City of Bakersfield.