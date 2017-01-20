Highway 99 crash south of Ming Ave causing traffic

Chloe Nordquist
1:51 PM, Jan 20, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Ming Avenue have been blocked due to a traffic accident.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.

The accident happened after 1 p.m. in South Bakersfield.

Injuries are unknown.

