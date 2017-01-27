Highway 99 Ming Avenue on-ramp closed after accident

Light fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Ming Ave. on-ramp for northbound Highway 99 has been closed while crews respond to an accident.
The accident happened Thursday afternoon. No major injuries were reported.
Bakersfield Fire crews are battling a blaze in Central Bakersfield on Friday morning.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.
This morning two bus routes for the Kern Valley High School District will be shortened due to icy roads.
A sanctuary city is a city that has certain policies in place to shelter undocumented immigrants.