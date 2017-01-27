Highway 99 Ming Avenue on-ramp closed after accident

5:33 PM, Jan 26, 2017
5:36 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Ming Ave. on-ramp for northbound Highway 99 has been closed while crews respond to an accident.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon. No major injuries were reported.

Local News