Highway Fire containment is now 95%, 1,522 acres burned

The Highway Fire is now at 90% containment with 1,533 acres burned.
Firefighters continued mop up operations and were able to hold and improve containment lines around the Highway Fire.
Rancheria Road is now open and Highway 178 is open to all traffic. The westbound lane closure is anticipated to be lifted tonight at 7:00 pm. Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for firefighters along the highway.
The Sequoia National Forest will be conducting prescribed burning operations at Camp 9 and Engineer Point today.
The South Central Sierra Interagency Management Team will transition management of the Highway Fire to the Sequoia National Forest at 7:00 am on Friday June 23rd.
Stats
Basic Information
Current as of
6/22/2017, 6:56:22 AM
Incident Type
Wildfire
Cause
Under Investigation
Date of Origin
Sunday June 18th, 2017 approx. 02:30 PM
Location
Along Highway 178 west of Lake Isabella and west of Borel. Fire is burning on the north side of Hwy. 178 towards Rancheria Road.
Incident Commander
Deron Mills
Incident Description
Wildfire
Current Situation
Total Personnel
612
Size
1,533 Acres
Percent of Perimeter Contained
90%
Estimated Containment Date
Sunday June 25th, 2017 approx. 12:00 AM
Fuels Involved
Grass, brush and scattered timber
Significant Events
Hwy 178 is open.
Outlook
Planned Actions
Continuing direct handline construction, mop up and suppression repair. Demobilize resources as appropriate.