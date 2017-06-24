Highway Fire containment is now 95%, 1,522 acres burned

Bakersfield - UPDATE (June 24, 2017 12:54p.m.): The Highway Fire is now at 95% containment with 1,522 acres burned.

There are now 75 crew members on scene who are continuing to mop up and continue to do direct handline construction.

Crews expect full containment by just after midnight Sunday morning.

=======================================================================

The Highway Fire is now at 90% containment with 1,533 acres burned.

Firefighters continued mop up operations and were able to hold and improve containment lines around the Highway Fire.

Rancheria Road is now open and Highway 178 is open to all traffic. The westbound lane closure is anticipated to be lifted tonight at 7:00 pm. Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for firefighters along the highway.

The Sequoia National Forest will be conducting prescribed burning operations at Camp 9 and Engineer Point today.

The South Central Sierra Interagency Management Team will transition management of the Highway Fire to the Sequoia National Forest at 7:00 am on Friday June 23rd.

Stats

Basic Information

Current as of 6/22/2017, 6:56:22 AM Incident Type Wildfire Cause Under Investigation Date of Origin Sunday June 18th, 2017 approx. 02:30 PM Location Along Highway 178 west of Lake Isabella and west of Borel. Fire is burning on the north side of Hwy. 178 towards Rancheria Road. Incident Commander Deron Mills Incident Description Wildfire

Current Situation

Total Personnel 612 Size 1,533 Acres Percent of Perimeter Contained 90% Estimated Containment Date Sunday June 25th, 2017 approx. 12:00 AM Fuels Involved Grass, brush and scattered timber Significant Events Hwy 178 is open.

Outlook

Planned Actions Continuing direct handline construction, mop up and suppression repair. Demobilize resources as appropriate. Projected Incident Activity Line construction and mop up.

Current Weather