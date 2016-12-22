Pedestrian killed in Southwest Bakersfield accident on Wible Road

Chloe Nordquist
6:52 PM, Dec 21, 2016
11:03 PM, Dec 21, 2016

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.

The accident happened near the 3600 block of Wible Road around 6 p.m.

When responders arrived they found a 92-year-old male victim suffering from injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the delivery truck was traveling northbound and swerved to attempt to avoid the pedestrian. The driver continued down the road, believing he had not hit the pedestrian, but later returned to the scene.

The pedestrian was not crossing in a crosswalk.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors with the driver. It is unknown if they were factors for the pedestrian.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

