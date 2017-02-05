Hit and run crash leaves a woman in the hospital with major injuries, CHP searching for the suspect

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that left one person in the hospital.

Officers said just before 10 p.m. Saturday night they responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Oildale.

It happened near Sequoia Drive and Belle Ave.

Officers said a woman was riding her bike northbound on Sequoia Drive when she was struck by a grey truck.

The driver of the truck took off before officers arrived.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

CHP officers tracked down the truck involved in the collision a mile from where it happened.

The driver was gone and remains at large.

If you have any information regarding the incident you're asked to contact the CHP.