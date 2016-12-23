HolidayLights at CALM closed Friday due to weather

3:09 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - HolidayLights at the California Living Museum will be closed Friday, December 23 due to poor weather conditions.

CALM plans to be open Saturday evening, December 24 at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

