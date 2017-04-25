Holocaust survivor shares personal memories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Nathan Spiewak was nine years old the first time he and his parents were arrested in France. He was then separated from his family for three years. Although it was 75 years ago - he remembers it well.

Spiewak tells a story of his father getting shot in the arm. He decided to play dead, then noticed a Nazi shooting the bodies on the ground. When the man turned, his father ran to a train and was able to escape.

Now, Spiewak travels around to cities sharing his story. He says he's worried people will not remember the Holocaust in 100 years and the stories need to be told now before his generation passes away.

"There's not that many left of us. I'm 83 years old and all the Holocaust survivors are dying," he says.

His goal is to prevent humans from hurting each other ever again. He even inspired his grandson Bryan to join the military in Israel, and Bryan says his grandfather's story is the reason he fights for peace.