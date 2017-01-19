Home fire in Taft injures woman, kills dog

TAFT, Calif. - One person was injured in a structure fire near Asher Ave. and Buena Vista St. in Taft. Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, Kern County firefighters saw flames out of the front door and windows. An unconsciously woman with burn injuries was found inside and rescued.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Two dogs were rescued, but one died in the fire.

Property damage was estimated at $25,000.

The cause is under investigation.